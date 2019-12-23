Vince McMahon shares cellphone number with XFL head coaches, says he’ll stay behind the scenes

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vince McMahon told XFL coaches that he will be helping out, but he will do so behind the scenes. New York Guardians head coach Kevin Gilbride told WFAN radio that McMahon went so far as to offer his cellphone number to all eight head coaches. “The biggest thing I got from that was his commitment, his enthusiasm about the game,” Gilbride said. “The fact that he threw it in our laps, he says, ‘Hey, I’m going to help you but I’m behind the scenes. You guys are going to make this thing go.'” Read more at WFAN.radio.com.

Powell’s POV: The coaches would be wise to avoid calling on Monday or Friday nights and once a month on Sundays. Anyway, the story also contains to notes from Gilbride about how the league intends to speed up the game.



