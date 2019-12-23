What's happening...

NWA Powerrr airing early this week due to the holidays

December 23, 2019

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The National Wrestling Alliance Powerrr television series will premiere tonight on Youtube at 5:05CT/6:05ET. The show normally premieres Tuesdays at that time.

Powell’s POV: I have plans tonight so I won’t be able to cover the show live as it streams, but I will have a review up at some point during the holiday week. Here’s hoping they take the same approach next week to avoid premiering on New Year’s Eve.


