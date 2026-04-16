TNA Impact preview: EC3 returns on tonight’s Rebellion fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.
-EC3 vs. Eric Young
-KC Navarro vs. AJ Francis
-Tasha Steelz vs. Jada Stone
-TNA World Champion Mike Santana speaks
-The System appears after reuniting with Alisha Edwards
-The Undead Realm Part Three
Powell’s POV: Impact was taped on April 14-15 in Syracuse, New York, at Medical University Arena. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment