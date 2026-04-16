TNA Impact preview: EC3 returns on tonight’s Rebellion fallout show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-EC3 vs. Eric Young

-KC Navarro vs. AJ Francis

-Tasha Steelz vs. Jada Stone

-TNA World Champion Mike Santana speaks

-The System appears after reuniting with Alisha Edwards

-The Undead Realm Part Three

Powell’s POV: Impact was taped on April 14-15 in Syracuse, New York, at Medical University Arena. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).