ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-ROH Champion Bandido vs. Jay Lethal in a Proving Ground match

-Tomohiro Ishii vs. Preston Vance

-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes, Marshall Von Erich, and RossVon Erich in action

-Marina Shafir in action

-Johnny TV, Mansoor, and Mason Madden in action

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on March 29 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, April 2 in Peoria, Illinois at the Peoria Civic Center, and April 9 in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).