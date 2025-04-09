AEW Dynamite results (4/9): Powell’s live review of Swerve Strickland vs. Pac, Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match, Samoa Joe and Hook vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 288)

April 9, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Simulcast live on TBS and Max

[Hour One] Excalibur checked in on commentary and was joined by Taz and Tony Schiavone while ring announcer Justin Roberts stood in the ring…

A video aired with “The Death Riders” Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta in the backstage area. Moxley spoke about how AEW has the greatest roster of pure talent ever assembled under one roof. Moxley wondered why none of those guys could get their acts together when it counts.

Moxley brought up the return of “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson. He said he doesn’t recognize them anymore and hasn’t in some time. He said they stumbled on the board and they don’t even know what game it is. Moxley said they better be real careful before they make any moves.

Moxley and Shafir made their entrance through the crowd, and then Katsuyori Shibata entered via the stage for the opening match…

1. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (w/Marina Shafir) vs. Katsuyori Shibata in a non-title match. The broadcast team spoke about the brain injury that Shibata suffered in Japan. Taz said it’s a miracle that he’s still with us and competing at such a high level. Schiavone said this is the first time that Moxley and Shibata have met in a singles match.

Late in the match, Moxley escaped a rear naked choke by gouging the eyes of Shibata. Moxley applied a rear naked choke of his own and then referee Paul Turner called for the bell.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defeated Katsuyori Shibata in 5:40 in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: It was surprising to see Moxley go over so quickly, but I consider that to be a positive. By the way, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett tonight. He needed the night off because he’s already tripping balls in anticipation of Coachella… or I’m just making things up.

“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson made their entrance and spoke in the ring. Nicholas said people have been asking why they cost Swerve Strickland the AEW World Championship at Dynasty. Nicholas said they did it in part for Hangman Page because they still love him and they know he still loves them.

Matthew said they consider what they did for Moxley and The Death Riders a peace offering. Matthew said they realized that they have more in common with the Death Riders than they think. He said both sides want the locker room to step up, they want AEW to be number one, and they want to change the world.

Matthew credited Moxley with doing what they couldn’t do by winning the AEW Title. He pitched the idea of The Death Riders and The Elite working together as one. Matthew spoke about the AEW World Champion working with the founding fathers, then asked Moxley and his guys to come back out so they could talk business.

AEW International Champion Kenny Omega made his entrance and spoke from the entrance aisle. “So you did this all for your friends, huh?” Omega asked. He said they forgot to do him. Omega recalled how they pushed him off a stretcher that was taking him to the hospital when he was dealing with diverticulitis.

Omega spoke of trying to bring back the feeling. He told a story of visiting a friend who had a pair of shih tzu dogs who used to poop on the floor. Omega said he eventually had to ask his friend to hang out at his place. He said that’s what it was like having the Bucks around in AEW.

Omega recalled the Bucks shredding documents. He said they were tearing up receipts of private jets and the chair they put in their master bedroom that faces the bed. He said it doesn’t matter. Omega said the part that pisses him off that it wasn’t the Death Riders, it was the Bucks who nearly killed the company that he’s given his life, heart, and soul for.

Omega said the time off has done the Bucks wonders. He said Nick looks every bit the 90 pounds he was before he left. He said Matt looks about as red as the lapels on Nick’s jacket. Omega said he could go on and on (please don’t), but he’d rather cut out the middle man and they can fight. Omega headed to the ring.

AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada made his entrance and joined the Bucks in the ring. Swerve Strickland’s entrance theme played. Swerve entered the ring holding a chair and with Prince Nana on the opposite side of the stage. The Bucks and Okada saw Swerve coming and made their exit.

After Omega made his exit, Swerve said it’s buck hunting season and he’s ready to blast off some EVPs. Pac entered the ring and hit Swerve from behind. The broadcast team wondered if this would lead to their scheduled match as they went to a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: I’ve enjoyed most of Omega’s promos since he returned, but this was just too quirky and cutesy.

2. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) vs. Pac. Excalibur said Pac dominated Swerve throughout the commercial break. The wrestlers were in opposite corners when the referee called for the bell to start the match. Swerve took Pac to ringside and ran him into the barricade twice and then the ring steps.

Pac went for a huracanrana, but Swerve stuffed it and gave Pac a Buckle Bomb. Pac appeared to come up a little shorter than planned in the corner. Pac yelled in pain and reached toward his ankle. Pac eventually rolled out of the ring where the trainer checked on his ankle. Pac returned to the ring and stood on one foot while Swerve superkicked him. Swerve followed up with a Swerve Stomp and scored the pin…

Swerve Strickland beat Pac in 4:15.

Powell’s POV: An unfortunate injury for Pac, who apparently landed awkwardly on his foot while taking the Buckle Bomb. Pac showed a lot of heart by returning to the ring to take the kick and Swerve finisher. Here’s wishing him the best.

Excalibur hyped the previously advertised matches and segments…

Ricochet, Lio Rush, Action Andretti, and The Beast Mortos stood in a stairwell. Ricochet said there’s a lot he can do with $400,000 and spoke about leading “Team Ricochet” to victory. The others weren’t pleased by him claiming to be the leader. Ricochet referred to himself as the captain and did his laugh…

Will Ospreay, Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Mark Briscoe spoke in a tunnel. Briscoe said the word of the day is entrepreneurial. They spoke about what they would do with their share of the $400,000 on the line in the upcoming eight-man tag match… [C]

A video package recapped Mercedes Mone beating Julia Hart at AEW Dynasty to advance to the semifinals of the women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament…

Excalibur hyped Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz, and Athena vs. Harley Cameron in tournament matches for AEW Collision. Mone will face the winner of Athena vs. Cameron on next week’s Dynamite. He also gave a brief update on the men’s tournament…

Renee Paquette spoke backstage when Hangman Page just happened to storm through. He blew off her question about the wild card and then barged into Swerve Strickland’s locker room. Page found Prince Nana and told him to tell Swerve that he wasn’t trying to help him at Dynasty. Nana said there was something he’s wanted to say to Page for the last year, but Page cut him off and told him he doesn’t get that…

Ricochet, Lio Rush, Action Andretti, and The Beast Mortos made their entrance for the eight-man tag. Yes, the CRU duo wore their spiked jackets… [C] The babyface team made their entrances coming out of the break…

3. Will Ospreay, Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet, Lio Rush, Action Andretti, and The Beast Mortos in an eight-man tag match for $400,000. Bailey and Ricochet started the match, but Ricochet tagged Mortos to avoid Bailey. A short time later, Bailey hit a dive onto multiple opponents. The babyfaces all put their hands together at ringside. Ricochet went for a flip dive and then landed on his feet and looked fearful after the babyface team stepped aside. The babyfaces all slapped his bald head. [C]

[Hour Two] Late in the match, t looked like Bailey and Briscoe wanted to hit a double crane kick on Mortos, but their timing was way off and the spot was botched. Knight hit a top rope splash on Mortos and went for the cover, but it was broken up. Ospreay tagged in and hit the Hidden Blade on Mortos and then pinned him…

Will Ospreay, Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Mark Briscoe defeated Ricochet, Lio Rush, Action Andretti, and The Beast Mortos in 12:00 to win $400,000.

Powell’s POV: Perhaps I’m in the minority, but the financial prize actually lowered my interest level in this match. It seems absurd that a promoter would randomly put $400,000 on the line for an eight-man tag match (submit your own Tony Khan jokes here), and I don’t think anyone over the age of eight thinks the wrestlers actually get that prize money. That said, the match was the big spot-fest that one would expect.

A video package recapped “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler turning on Adam Copeland after their all lost the AEW Trios Title match at Dynasty…

The broadcast team spoke at their desk. Excalibur said Copeland is out indefinitely. Schiavone said he’s seen a lot of despicable things during his career, but this was the pinnacle of them all. He also assumed that even Harwood’s daughter is disappointed her father…

“The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP made their entrance for a celebration for retaining the AEW Tag Team Titles at Dynasty. Footage aired of their win over Big Bill and Bryan Keith, along with MJF’s cheap shot on Bill from the front row.

MVP said two more challengers stepped up and were beaten down. There was a table set up in the ring along with a title belt holder and a photo of the faction. They got champagne and were about to do a toast, but they stopped when they heard entrance music.

MVP made his entrance and had a microphone and joined the Hurt Syndicate in the ring. MVP said he doesn’t know if the fans have heard, “but we hurt people, baby.” MJF said Tony Khan wanted him to be in the Owen Hart Cup tournament. MVP mocked the idea of sweating his balls off every week. He said he gets to cut the line to getting back the AEW World Championship.

MJF asked about how the initiation works. Lashley told him to shut his mouth. Lashley said he didn’t see what MJF did initially. Lashley said it was cute that MVP tried to help, but he didn’t get the job done. Lashley said it’s another reason why they don’t need him.

MVP told Lashley not to point at him. Lashley said he would point at him if he wants to. They jawed back and forth until Benjamin and MVP intervened. MVP said MJF needs three thumbs up to get in the group. MVP gave a thumbs up. Benjamin gave a thumbs in the middle and then turned it down. Lashley thanked Benjamin and then exited the ring with him. MVP walked up to MJF and shrugged his shoulders before leaving the ring…

Backstage, Renee Paquette interviewed Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. Paquette said Bayne suffered a surprising loss to Toni Storm at Dynasty. Ford cut her off and spoke about Storm’s flukey win until Bayne put her hand up. “I will make you bow down,” Bayne said… [C]

The brackets for the Owen Hart Cup women’s tournament were shown… Toni Storm made her entrance with Luther. Entrances for the Owen Hart Cup women’s tournament match took place. Thunder Rosa came out first and held up a fan’s sign that read “Women’s Wrestling Is Alive And Well”…

4. Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa in an Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament quarterfinal match. Toni Storm sat in on commentary. Rosa was down at ringside while Statlander mugged for the crowd heading into an early picture-in-picture break. [C]

Late in the match, Rosa hit a Destroyer for a near fall. Rosa followed up with a knee strike for another near fall. Rosa slapped Statlander and then ran into a clothesline. Statlander hit her Staturday Night Fever finisher and scored the clean pin.

Kris Statlander beat Thunder Rosa in 9:40 to advance to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament.

After the match, Storm stood on her chair and applauded Statlander, who bowed in return. Statlander helped Rosa to her feet. Rosa made her exit…

Powell’s POV: It was a good idea to have Storm sit in on commentary, as Rosa and Statlander have both cooled off. That said, I enjoyed the match and it was a rare first-round tournament match that felt like it could go either way.

The updated brackets showed that Statlander will face the winner of Saturday’s Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz match. The men’s brackets were also shown…

Don Callis delivered a promo while Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita stood by. Callis spoke about how it looked like his two men will meet in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament finals. Callis said that due to the rash of injuries, they are now accepting applications for new members in the Callis Family. He told potential prospects to send their resume, picture, and bank account number. He said Fletcher and Takeshita have proven that being in the faction means it’s straight to the top…

TNT Champion Adam Cole delivered a backstage promo with Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly. Strong said it’s about time that he and O’Reilly have their moment. Cole said they will. He spoke about how he’s been through hell and back over the last two years. He said it’s just the start for him, O’Reilly, and Strong. Cole said they are “The Paragon” and said that’s undisputed…

Powell’s POV: A new name for a tired trio isn’t enough. Can’t these guys just hang out backstage and go separate ways on camera?

Chris Jericho made his entrance and the TV Time set was in the ring. Jericho referred to himself as “the legendary Chris Jericho” and said he is no longer the ROH Champion. Jericho spoke about Bandido’s intrusive family and his stooge mother. Jericho said Bandido has his family and he has his.

Big Bill and Bryan Keith were introduced by Jericho and the duo joined him in the ring. Jericho said he was hoping that all three of them would have championships. He said he hoped they would win the AEW Tag Team Titles, but they didn’t do it.

Bill lowered the mic away from Jericho’s mouth. Bill got a different mic and said he knew Jericho was going to say he was angry. Bill said he has every right to be. Bill said he’s also angry. Keith tried to talk to Bill, who said Keith knows Jericho needed to hear what he had to say because they’d already spoken about it.

Bill sang Jericho’s praises and said he wanted to join the Learning Tree to learn from him. Bill said he didn’t sign up to be Jericho’s punching bag whenever things go wrong. Bill said that if Jericho had them out there to teach them something, then he could go ahead and teach. Bill said that if Jericho was going to berate and publicly humiliate them, then Jericho should let him know so that he can leave. Bill said he knows that Keith feels the same way.

Jericho got in Keith’s face and asked, “Do you?” Jericho said that’s not why he brought either one of them out there and if they believe that then they have more to learn than he thought. Jericho said he believed in them and wanted them to win the AEW Tag Team Titles. Jericho said he handpicked them and he doesn’t have to teach anyone in AEW if he doesn’t want to.

Jericho said their victories are his victories and their failures are his failures. Jericho said he needed them at Dynasty and they weren’t there. “Some might say it’s your fault that I lost that match,” Jericho said. “But I’m not saying that because I don’t believe it at all. I’m not angry, I’m just disappointed.” Jericho struck the TV that’s part of their set with a bat several times while repeating that he’s disappointed.

Jericho was censored. The broadcast team apologized for whatever Jericho said and one of them added that he’d gone bye bye. Jericho said that until they change, he thinks it’s best that he leaves. Jericho exited the ring while the crowd sang goodbye song. Jericho grabbed a pen from a kid in the front row and then looked into the camera and smiled while signing the kid’s sign. Jericho headed backstage while Bill and Keith were still in the ring…

A video package recapped Anthony Bowens beating Max Caster in Caster’s open challenge on the Dynasty pre-show…

The following matches and events were listed for Saturday’s AEW Collision: Anthony Bowens vs. Blake Christian, “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler speak, plus Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz, and Harley Cameron vs. Athena in Owen Hart Cup tournament matches…

Backstage, Lexi Nair spoke with “The Hurt Syndicate” MVP, Bobby Lashley, and MVP. Lashley said he doesn’t like MJF and they don’t need him. Benjamin said he’s right, they don’t need anybody. Benjamin added that “Little George Costanza is kinda funny.” Lashley wasn’t pleased and walked away. Benjamin told MVP he’d go talk to Lashley.

MJF entered the room and told Nair that it was a A-B conversation and told her to get her skank ass out of there. MJF slapped her on the ass when she left. MJF asked MVP if he looks like a female dog. MVP said no.

MJF asked why he keeps getting treated like a punk bitch and asked if the other two know who he is. MVP said that’s the problem, they know exactly who MJF is and his reputation precedes him. MVP said they are businessmen. He said you find out what the consumer wants and then you give it to them… [C]

Chris Jericho was shown walking out of the building. He stopped and used his baseball bat to strike a tray with soda on it. Jericho got in the passenger seat of a black SUV with AEW plates and it drove away…

Entrances for the main event took place…

5. Samoa Joe and Hook vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. Claudio slammed Hook and then tagged in Yuta, who went for a crossbody block. Hook stepped aside in Joe style and watched Yuta hit the mat. Hook suplexed Yuta several times and then tagged out.

Joe got the better of Yuta and then tagged in Hook, who knocked Yuta off the apron with a punch. Yuta tried to pull Hook to the floor, but Hook kicked him away. Castagnoli performed a standing double stomp on Hook while he was down on the apron heading into a break. [C]

[Overrun] The heels isolated Hook coming out of the break. Yuta knocked Joe off the apron. Hook suplexed Yuta, but Joe was down on the floor when he tried to tag out. Castagnoli checked in and hit Hook with a running uppercut that led to a two count.

Castagnoli tagged in Yuta and held up Hook in powerbomb position while Yuta hit Hook with a clothesline from the top rope. Joe put Castagnoli down at ringside. Hook put Yuta in Redrum inside the ring.

Jon Moxley came out and distracted the referee while Yuta bit Hook. Katsuyori Shibata ran out and put Moxley in a submission hold. Joe put Castagnoli in a submission hold on the floor. In the ring, Hook put Yuta in Redrum until he submitted.

Samoa Joe and Hook defeated Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in 10:45.

After the match, Joe and Hook were celebrating in the ring when Marina Shafir entered and jabbed a chair into the back of Joe’s knee. Castagnoli set a chair on its side and then gave Hook a Neutralizer on top of it. The Death Riders made their exit once Joe entered the ring with a chair.

Joe got a mic and called the Death Riders cowardly sons of bitches. Joe said they came to Baltimore to get into a fist fight. He was censored for whatever he called the Death Riders. Joe called for The Opps vs. The Death Riders and said they are coming for the AEW Trios Titles…

Powell’s POV: I couldn’t care less about the AEW Trios Titles, so the final line was a groaner as far as I’m concerned. The main event was a solid match, but it felt out of place in the main event. Joe and Hook are over, but it feels like Shibata is just along for the ride. The Death Riders continue to be a turnoff and they can’t get the title off Moxley soon enough, but I don’t think that will happen until All In Texas in July.

Overall, a flat follow-up to the Dynasty show. I will have more to say about it later tonight during our weekly same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of Dynamite by grading the show below.