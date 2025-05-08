Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Thom Latimer vs. Heath (Slater) for the NWA Title, Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Alonzo, Moose vs. Lord Crewe, Ren Jones vs. Stallion Rogers for the AAW Title

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just one or two matches from each show that interest me. The reality is, I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows. I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out three matches from three different indy shows.

AAW “Ring of Fire 3” in Berwyn, Illinois on April 12, 2025 (free on YouTube)

AAW posted this for free more than a week after it took place. I’ve attended shows in this venue, and it’s packed with 400 fans. Lighting is really good tonight; this is as good as I’ve seen this venue look on video. I’ve noted this in past reviews, but they completely mute out intro music. I totally get it — you don’t want issues with copyrights — but it’s awkward to have the complete silence and miss out on what was being said.

“Beef” Gnarls Garvin vs. Vaughn Vertigo. Beef has vanished quickly on ROH after getting a little push as Anthony Henry’s cousin (via marriage!) Vertigo is a Canadian who has the same look as James Drake and Alex Reynolds, and the commentators said this is Vaughn’s AAW debut. This match was mid-show. Vaughn tried a shoulder block but Beef didn’t budge. The commentators noted Beef has lost a lot of weight and is in great shape. Beef hit a bodyslam at 2:00, then a butterfly suplex, tossing Vertigo across the ring, then a dropkick that popped the commentators.

Vertigo hit a standing moonsault. He tried an Arabian Moonsault but landed awkwardly on Beef, but Beef seemed okay. He hit a leg lariat for a nearfall at 6:00. Beef fired up and hit some punches and clotheslines in the corner, then a bulldog for a nearfall, and the crowd started a “beef!” chant. Vaughn hit a backbreaker over his knee at 9:00. Vaughn hit a Swanton Bomb on Beef’s back, then a huracanrana for a nearfall. Beef hit a Falcon Arrow for a believable nearfall. Beef hit a frogsplash for the pin. That was really good.

“Beef” Gnarls Garvin defeated Vaughn Vertigo at 11:13.

Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Alonzo. This was the co-main event. Joe is hated here; he got on the mic before the bell but was shouted down. Joe told the crowd that Mustafa has bullied him. Standing switches to open and Ali worked the left arm, and he hit a deep armdrag at 2:30 and kept Joe grounded. He hit a huracanrana that sent Alonzo to the floor, so Mustafa dove through the ropes onto him, and that got a big pop. Joe dropped him gut-first on the guardrail, then he leapt off the apron and hit a doublestomp on the back of the head at 5:30. Back in the ring, Alonzo kept Ali grounded in a headlock. He hit a DDT for a nearfall.

They got up and traded punches. Joe hit a dropkick into the corner and a high back suplex for a nearfall at 8:00. Ali caught him with a spin kick to the chin and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Ali hit his rolling neckbreaker, then a standing corkscrew moonsault for a nearfall at 9:30. Joe came off the ropes, but Ali caught him with a dropkick for a nearfall. Ali missed a 450 Splash; he charged into the corner but crashed into the middle turnbuckle, and Joe got a nearfall.

They traded rollups. Ali hit a tornado DDT on the floor. Back in the ring. Ali nailed the 450 Splash for the visual pin at 12:30, but Joe’s cornerman pulled the ref from the ring! Back in the ring, Joe hit a hard clothesline and a flying axe-handle for a nearfall. The cornerman got on the apron but Ali dropkicked the kid to the floor. Ali got a backslide-style rollup and flipped his body over for added pressure to get the pin. That was really good.

Mustafa Ali defeated Joe Alonzo at 13:58.

Ren Jones vs. Stallion Rogers for the AAW Heavyweight Title. Stallion Rogers was NXT’s Curt Stallion, and he’s a good talent. Ren is a short, Black powerhouse; he’s had several AEW/ROH matches. A feeling-out process early on, but then they started trading punches at 2:30. Ren hit a plancha to the floor, and they got back in. Rogers took charge, and he kept Ren grounded. He hit a senton at 8:00 and was in charge. He hit a running knee in the corner. Ren fired up and hit some punches, then a Russian Leg Sweep at 11:00.

Ren hit a top-rope superplex and was slow to make a cover and only got a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Ren hit a clothesline and they were both down at 14:30. Stallion hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Ren hit a crossbody block into the corner, then a pumphandle powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 17:00. The ref got bumped, and Stallion hit a low blow. He went under the ring and got a chair.

However, Gnarls Garvin came out of the back and repeatedly punched Stallion and shoved him face-first into the ring post. In the ring, Garvin hit a clothesline and left. Ren woke up and made a cover for a nearfall. Stallion hit another low blow and a piledriver for a believable nearfall, and Stallion was incredulous that he didn’t win there. Stallion hit a top-rope Spanish Fly for a nearfall. Ren hit a second pump-handle powerbomb for the pin. Okay match; this should have been a bit shorter and tighter.

Ren Jones defeated Curt Stallion to retain the AAW Heavyweight Title at 23:02.

Squared Circle Expo “Circle City Rumble” in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 26, 2025 (free on YouTube)

I watched a Black Label Pro show from this convention hall that occurred a day earlier. For this event, they drew maybe 800-1,000 fans; this is much bigger than the BLP crowd. (A sliding wall had been opened to make this room bigger tonight.) This show was filled with a lot of OVW and NWA talent who admittedly don’t interest me. Al Snow and Kal Herro fought the Headbangers in the opener, and the main event was a Royal Rumble — I had it on in the background while watching an NBA playoff game — that was filled with multiple barely-trained guys, along with Matt Cardona, Hornswoggle, and Shane Douglas. Here are three matches that I tuned in for. Joe Dombrowski provided commentary.

Moose vs. Lord Crewe. The heavily-tattooed Crewe has had several AEW and ROH matches, and I see he wrestled in an ROH match Wednesday night in Detroit. He has the “Forgotten Sons” biker gang look and he’s got a good overall size. Moose wore his TNA X Division Title. He offered a handshake to Crewe, but then gave him the middle finger and was booed. Crewe hit a dropkick that sent Moose to the floor. Back in the ring, they tied up in a knuckle lock. Crewe hit some punches in the corner.

Moose went back to the floor, so Crewe dove onto him at 6:00. As Crewe got back in the ring, Moose kicked the ropes to crotch him. Crewe hit a suplex and they were both down. Crewe hit a series of punches and a bulldog and a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 7:30. Moose hit a low blow mule kick and was loudly booed. Moose hit his spear for the pin. Decent.

Moose defeated Lord Crewe at 8:31.

Freya the Slaya vs. Allysin Kay vs. Marti Belle vs. Missa Kate in a four-way for the SCW Women’s Title. OVW star Freya is really tall, maybe 6’1″ or so; she is the champ but she came out first. Marti and Allysin are long-time teammates dubbed “The Hex;” they even wore identical black with yellow trim outfits. Kate is a regular in Chicago indies and in the NWA. The Hex worked together to drop their opponents; they turned and stared at each other. The crowd encouraged them to fight, but instead they hugged! They worked together to beat up Missa Kate. They both tried to make covers on Kate but the ref refused to count.

Freya picked up Kate and did an airplane spin, hitting The Hex with Kate’s legs at 3:00. Freya hit a cannonball onto the Hex. Freya and Kate traded stiff forearm strikes, then chops! The Hex stopped at the booth and talked to Dombrowski and the heel colorman; they dove back in to break up a pin. Kate nailed a spin kick to Marti’s head. Freya hit a Samoan Drop on Allysin at 6:00. Kate hit a dropkick on Kay, then a running knee in the corner. Kate dropped Belle with a spin kick. Kate nailed one on Allysin! However, Freya tossed Kate to the floor and covered the prone Allysin Kay for the cheap win. Decent action; as expected, Belle and Kay never exchanged blows.

Freya the Slaya defeated Allysin Kay, Marti Belle, and Missa Kate to retain the SCW Title at 8:03

Thom Latimer vs. Heath (Slater) for the NWA World Title. This was the co-main event, before that awful Royal Rumble. Thom rolled to the floor to stall rather than lock up. In the ring, they traded arm bars, and Latimer again rolled to the floor in frustration. In the ring, Latimer took control and he kept Heath grounded. Heath clotheslined Latimer to the floor at 3:30. They brawled around the floor, past the guardrail and into the crowd. They brawled out into a hallway and we couldn’t see the fight. They finally re-emerged through a door and back into the convention room at 7:30.

Heath took a walking cane (not a kendo stick!) from a fan and jabbed it into Latimer’s throat. They made their way back over the guardrail and returned to ringside, then finally back into the ring at 9:30. Heath hit a jumping knee to the sternum for a nearfall, then a powerslam for a nearfall. Heath went for a Sunset Flip but Latimer blocked it, sat down and got the clean pin. Merely okay.

Thom Latimer defeated Heath to retain the NWA World Title at 10:09.

Chicago Style Wrestling “Tears In The Rain” in Franklin Park, Illinois on April 18, 2025 (IWTV)

They always draw well here, and it’s packed with maybe 200 fans. Lighting is good.

Iniestra vs. Maggie Lee in an intergender match. This match was mid-show. Lee is slightly taller, and she’s a babyface here; she’s a heel just about everywhere else. Iniestra (think Mustafa Ali in size, hair length, wrestling style) got on the mic and said he’s been given an opportunity to “take it easy” and he “has a night off.” The crowd of course, loudly cheered for her. Iniestra told Lilli to “go to the kitchen and get my sandwiches ready, okay baby?” The bell rang, and they locked up, but he easily shoved her to the mat. She hit a mid-ring buttbump at 1:00 that sent him to the floor. She followed and hit some chops on the floor, and she held back his arms so small kids in the crowd could chop him!

In the ring, she hit a dropkick. Iniestra took control and kept her grounded, and he applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. He hit a spear at 7:00 that sent her to the floor. He followed her and applied an ankle lock on the floor. They got back in the ring and traded chops. He hit a Blue Thunder Bomb at 8:30, but she hit a Cradle Shock for a nearfall. She set up for a moonsault, but Iniestra rolled to the floor to escape. Iniestra snapped her throat-first on the top rope, and he hit a 619. Maggie hit a second-rope superplex, then the top-rope moonsault for the pin. Fun match. TNA was wise to sign her to a deal.

Maggie Lee defeated Iniestra at 10:16.

Conan Lycan vs. Rafael Quintero. This was third-to-last. Lycan has a massive frame; I’ve compared him to Brian Cage and Jake Something for his agility for someone so muscular. The smaller Quintero hit a huracanrana and a dropkick. Lycan dropped him Snake-eyes and hit a Pounce at 1:30. He set up for a dive to the floor, but Quintero cut him off with a kick. In the ring, Lycan took control, hitting some blows to the chest, but he missed a Lionsault. Quintero hit a slingshot senton, and he unloaded some chops in the corner.

Lycan hit a backbreaker over his knee and a Falcon Arrow. Quintero hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner at 6:00, then another huracanrana and a running knee for a nearfall, and we got a “both these guys!” chant. Quintero hit a Stunner move for a nearfall. Lycan hit a sit-out powerbomb, and they were both down at 8:00. Quintero went for a crossbody block, but Lycan caught him and nailed a swinging Flatiner for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. They fought on the top rope, and Quintero hit a Frankensteiner at 10:00 that sent Lycan rolling to the floor, so Quintero dove through the ropes onto him! He hit a second, corkscrew dive.

Quintero went for a third dive, but this time, Lycan caught him and powerbombed him onto the edge of the ring, earning a “holy shit!” chant. They crawled back into the ring, and we got a “fight forever!” chant as they traded forearm strikes while on their knees. Quintero hit a Canadian Destroyer at 13:00, then a Meteora running double knees and a basement dropkick into the corner. Lycan hit a second-rope moonsault, then an Ospreay-style Stormbreaker slam off his shoulders, but Quintero rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Quintero got a rollup out of nowhere for the clean pin! The commentators noted that even Quintero seemed shocked he won. That was really, really good.

Quintero defeated Conan Lycan at 15:17.

Marshe Rockett vs. Solomon Tupu for the CSW Title. This was the main event. Rockett is similar to Moose, and he’s been in NWA. Tupu always reminds me of Bronson Reed, but not quite as rotund. Tupu got on the mic and taunted Rockett and told him to send his guys to the back before the bell; the heels left. Tupu threw a punch before the bell, and we’re underway. They immediately brawled. Rockett hit some shoulder thrusts to the gut in the corner. They fought to the floor at 2:00. In the ring, Rockett hit a Mafia Kick at 4:00 and kept Tupu grounded.

Rockett hit a dropkick for a nearfall. He hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 7:00, then a second-rope superplex. Tupu fired back with a Samoan Drop and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Tupu hit a senton for a nearfall at 10:00. Rockett accidentally speared the ref! Tupu hit a snap suplex. He hit a frogsplash for a visual pin, but we had no ref! Out of the back came Steve Boz, who clocked Tupu with a chairshot, then a swinging faceplant. Bruss Hamilton also got in the ring and helped beat up Tupu. Cypher, Stallion and Lycan hit the ring and brawled with Boz and Hamilton. They all brawled to the back, leaving us with just Rockett and Tupu again.

Missa Kate rolled into the ring and she hit a spinning heel kick to Rockett’s jaw! She pushed the ref back into the ring. Tupu hit a second frogsplash! The ref stopped at the two-count, as Rockett had an arm out of the ring. Rockett shoved Tupu into the corner, again flattening the ref in the corner. Rockett hit Tupu with the title belt, but Tupu shrugged it off. Rockett hit two stunners for the pin. A really good brawl, with the shenanigans and outside interference that was fully expected here.

Marshe Rockett defeated Solomon Tupu to retain the CSW Heavyweight Title at 16:56.

* Conan Lycan returned to the ring to chase off Rockett. He clearly wants another title shot!

Final Thoughts: I really wish I had the time to watch all three of these shows in their entirety, as all seemed quite decent, so I’m glad I at least watched what I considered to be the three most intriguing matches of each event. Quintero-Lycan was really good and best of these nine matches. Ali-Alonzo was good for second, and Beef-Vertigo was third.

The show from the wrestling convention was merely okay … again, I had zero interest in watching 61-year-old Al Snow in the ring facing the Headbangers, and the Royal Rumble (which I didn’t review!) wasn’t good at all either, but I think I watched the best of what else was on that show. A reminder that two of these three shows are available for free on YouTube.