Janice Carter’s death announced by daughter Dixie Carter

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former TNA owner Janice Carter died on Sunday. Janice’s death was announced by her daughter Dixie Carter, who did not disclose the cause of death.

Powell’s POV: Janice was the President and CEO of Panda Energy, the company founded by her husband Bob. Panda acquired controlling interest of TNA in 2002, which led to Dixie going from the role of publicist to being named TNA President. My condolences to Dixie and her entire family for their loss. TNA would not exist today had it not been for the Carter family.