The Natural Disasters added to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025

March 24, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE officially announced “The Natural Disasters” Earthquake (John Tenta) and Typhoon (Fred Ottman) as the newest members of the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025.

Powell’s POV: Ottman let the news of his and his late tag team partner’s inductions slip during a recent podcast interview. The Natural Disasters join Triple H, Michelle McCool, and Lex Luger as the inductees at a ceremony that will be held on April 18 in Winchester, Nevada at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

