WWE Smackdown results (9/12): Barnett’s live review of Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship, Brock Lesnar’s appearance 

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,360)

September 12, 2025, in Norfolk, Virginia, at The Scope

Simulcast live on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

Randy Orton was shown backstage, along with Drew McIntyre, Tiffany Stratton, and Jade Cargill. Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary for tonight’s show. Footage was then shown of Brock Lesnar attacking John Cena at the conclusion of his match with Sami Zayn last week. Brock Lesnar then made his ring entrance for a show opening promo.

Before he could speak, R-Truth made his entrance. Brock looked decidedly unimpressed by his performance of “What’s Up”. Truth welcomed Lesnar back. He said he used to be afraid of him but not anymore. Lesnar said he had no idea who he was, and asked how old he was and what his name is. Truth explained that he couldn’t stand for the disrespect Lesnar had showed to John Cena. Lesnar said he was only there for one reason, and that’s for John Cena, and demanded to know if Truth knew where he was.

Truth said he didn’t know. They had an aside about whether or not Truth was Cena’s brother, and Truth called himself Ron Cena. Lesnar asked if they had different mothers, and Truth said they had the same Dad. But he couldn’t seem to decide if he was R-Truth, Ron Cena, or whatever. Lesnar pointed out that Truth was missing a tooth, and then delivered an F5 when he got tired of him.

Lesnar pointed out he ripped his pants to the camera man as he walked to the back. Backstage Sami Zayn was talking to someone off camera about his US Title open challenge. As the camera panned over, it ended up being Rey Fenix. He will take on Sami in a US Title Open Challenge match up next…[c]

My Take: An odd opener that attempted some goofy comedy but never really landed anything.

A Solo video package aired where he discussed what he had to sacrifice to get the US Championship. He said he lost his bloodline, lost his ulafala, and he said he would take back what he lost. Solo said he had lived in the shadows of others for too long and it was time for others to live in the shadow of him and his family tree. In the arena, Sami Zayn made his entrance for the next match, followed by Rey Fenix.

1. Rey Fenix vs. Sami Zayn for the United States Championship: Sami landed a couple of arm drags, and then Fenix answered with one of his own. Fenix lined up for a dive, but Sami disrupted him. He attempted a second one a moment later, but Fenix caught himself in the ropes when Sami moved…[c]

Sami controlled the action during the break, and landed a tilt a whirl backbreaker for a near fall as the show returned. Fenix returned fire with a kick on the apron, and then delivered a twisting splash onto Zayn on the floor. He then landed a Frog Splash Cross Body into a pin for a two count. Sami attempted a Blue Thunder Bomb twice, but it was blocked and then reversed into a hurracarrana for a near fall. Fenix followed up with a big superkick for a close near fall.

He then climbed to the top, but Sami moved and Fenix crashed and burned. Zayn lined up for a Heluva Kick, but Fenix moved and landed a spike DDT for another close near fall…[c]

Sami took Fenix to the top rope and placed him on his shoulders. Fenix escaped and landed a double stomp onto the back of Zayn. He then delivered a Moonsault Press out of the corner for another near fall. After some evasions and reversals, Sami landed a Blue Thunder Bomb for another close near fall. Fenix recovered enough to avoid a Heluva Kick with another hurracarrana for yet another near fall. Both men climbed to their feet, and Fenix ran the top rope and landed a kick. Zayn fired back with an exploder suplex into the corner. He followed up with a Heluva Kick and got the win.

Sami Zayn defeated Rey Fenix to retain the United States Championship at 15:47

After the match, Sami soaked in the ovation from the crowd. A video clip was shown from earlier today where a match was made between Guilia and B-Fab. Guilia and Kiana James mocked Michin, which set B-Fab off, and she talked her way into a match with Guilia. In the arena, Guilia made her entrance with Kiana James…[c]

My Take: That match was a blast. They worked well together and the crowd bought into the near falls down the stretch.

Rey Mysterio was shown arriving to the arena, align with Vikingo, Dominik Mysterio, Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana. They will appear on the AAA show later in the evening. A video package aired of the Wyatt 6 speaking about the Street Profits. Rowan said he was sad to see Tez and Dawkins this way, but it’s common for people to not see what they have until it’s gone. They asked where the Profits go from here, and said they planted the seeds but now they’ve grown horns. B-Fab completed her entrance in the arena.

Before the match could begin, Guilia and Kiana James assaulted B-Fab and tossed her into a barricade at ringside. James stomped on B-Fab, and the Guilia delivered a running knee to the face. She then bent B-Fab’s arms behind her back, but Michin interrupted things before they could get worse. She attacked James with a kendo stick and ran off Guilia. Drew McIntyre was shown working out. Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill is up next…[c]

My Take: The match was a bit of a bait and switch, but it might work out in the long run if they can develop some heat on this feud before they get to the eventual tag match.

Jade Cargill made her ring entrance, followed by Tiffany Stratton.

2. Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship: Jade missed a pump kick attempted, and Tiffany replied with a dropkick. Jade landed a big powerslam a moment later for a two count. Tiffany recovered and sent Cargill to the outside. She then landed a splash on Cargill on the floor…[c]

Jade delivered a fallaway slam and kipped up afterward. Stratton fired back with a clumsy looking spinebuster and both women were down. Jade attempted a powerbomb, but Stratton reversed into a head scissors. Tiffany then performed a flipping back elbow and a double stomp. She finished the combination with a Swanton for a very close near fall.

Tiffany set up for a Prettiest Moonsault Ever in the corner but Jade was able to shove her down. She then performed a powerbomb out of the corner and covered for a close near fall. Jade went for a chokeslam, but Stratton rolled through for a two count. She followed up with an Alabama Slam. Stratton went for another Moonsault, but Jade rolled out of the way and delivered a pump kick. Both women were down.

They traded strikes on the apron. Jade went for a spear but ended up hitting the ring post. Tiffany then went up top and missed a Moonsault out to the floor. Jade then followed up with a spear that sent both women into the barricade. The referee finished the count and both women were counted out.

Tiffany Stratton retained the Women’s Championship at 11:23 due to a Double Countout

After the match, Nia Jax appeared and attacked both women. She sent Cargill into the ring steps on the outside, and delivered an Annihilator to Stratton in the ring. Backstage, Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre spoke to Nick Aldis and demanded a Tag Team title match. Aldis said Charlotte and Alexa need to defend their tag titles on Tuesday at NXT, but they could face the winners. Miz then approached and asked for a Tag Title shot with Carmelo Hayes, and he said he had already discussed a title shot with Carmelo. A John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar retrospective is up next…[c]

My Take: Jade and Tiffany had a good match there. Their Summerslam match isn’t very fresh in my mind, but based on my fuzzy recollection this one seemed to flow a little better. I’m surprised they went for the double countout rather than just having Nia interfere, but I don’t mind the break in the monotony.

A video package aired that focused on Cena and Lesnar that was narrated by Joe Tessitore. It covered their starts in OVW, the move to WWE, Lesnar’s first WWE exit, and Cena taking the torch as the face of the company after he left. There will be part 2 next week. Drew McInytre made his ring entrance in the arena for the main event…[c]

Rey Mysterio was interviewed backstage about AAA World’s Collide. Dominik walked up and said he would be the first Mysterio to be the Mega Champion. He then told Rey that if he wins, he needs to come out and put the Mega Title on his waist. Rey agreed, and said he was a man of his word. Finn Balor walked up and said he would prove he’s the greatest Luchador of all time when he won the title alone.

Elsewhere backstage, Carmelo Hayes told Sami Zayn that he had next. Zayn told him ok, but he better not miss. Miz then walked up and asked about which title he spoke to Aldis about, and he said the United States Championship. An argument ensued where Miz insisted he needed to be guided on his path, and that should have been the tag titles. Melo said he doesn’t miss, and he would prove it next week.

In the arena, Randy Orton made his entrance for the main event. Footage aired of Orton and McIntyre’s feud from the last few months.

3. Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre: Orton landed a clothesline and then some mounted punches in the corner. He then clotheslined McIntyre over the top rope. He sold his left knee as he jumped down from the top rope after his sequence of punches…[c]

Orton landed some Garvin Stomps and a running knee drop. He grabbed at his knee again, and McIntyre took control by kicking it and delivering a chop block. He then drove his shoulder into the bad knee and applied a figure four. Orton reversed the pressure after a moment and McIntyre rolled to the ropes. The action spilled to the outside, where they battled near the announce table. McIntyre suplexed Orton onto the table and then delivered another chop block the on floor…[c]

McIntyre continued to target the knee. He went for another Figure Four, but Orton shoved him into the ring post. He then landed a powerslam and the crowd fired up for him. Orton set up for a draping DDT, but McIntyre escaped to the floor. Orton followed up and returned the favor of suplexing him on the announce table. He followed up and did it a second time after chants from the crowd.

Orton was sluggish getting back in the ring, and McIntyre delivered a Claymore to Orton, but he rolled to the floor. Orton delivered an RKO after McIntyre tossed him back in the ring, but Drew rolled to the apron in response. Orton pulled him back in with a draping DDT. He then set up for a punt, but the referee stopped him. McIntyre used this to shove Orton towards the referee and deliver another Claymore to get the win.

Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton at 17:10

After the match, Drew set up Orton next to the announce table to do another Claymore. Cody Rhodes suddenly made his entrance and made the save, and attacked McIntyre in the ring. He delivered a flurry of punches and a Cody Cutter. Rhodes then got on a mic and said the Champion is back, and he would see McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza to close the show.

My Take: A good match, but it was kind of odd to see nearly 20 minutes of limb work on Randy Orton’s knee not really play into the finish at all. It’s good to see Cody back, and the World Title match is a notable addition to Wrestlepalooza. I’m curious if they can add any more heat to things next week, and if Orton takes any issue with Cody as a result of both of them wanting to get their hands on McIntyre.