WWE Smackdown, AEW Collision, AAA Triplemania, Kazuo Yamazaki, Ruckus, Ryo Saito

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden. The show includes Drew McIntyre commenting on last week’s attack on Cody Rhodes. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AAA Triplemania event will be held on Saturday in Mexico City, Mexico, at Arena CDMX. The show is headlined by El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano for the AAA Mega Championship. The event will stream live Saturday night on the WWE YouTube page with English and Spanish language options at 8CT/9ET.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Thursday in Cincinnati, Ohio, at Andrew J Brady Music Center. The show features Hechicero vs. Nigel McGuinness vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Daniel Garcia in a four-way for a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship held by Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door. The show will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Boston and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kazuo Yamazaki is 63.

-Ruckus (Claude Marrow) is 47.

-Ryo Saito is 46.