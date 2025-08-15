TNA Emergence lineup: The card for tonight’s TNA+ event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the TNA Emergence event that will be held tonight in Baltimore, Maryland, at Chesapeake Arena.
-Trick Williams vs. Moose for the TNA World Championship
-Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander for the X Division Title
-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz and Myron Reed for the TNA Tag Team Titles
-Steve Maclin vs. Jake Something in a no disqualification, no count-out match for the TNA International Championship
-Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance vs. “The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay vs. Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx vs. Lei Yǐng Lee and Xia Brookside in a four-way for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles
-Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan
-Mustafa Ali vs. Matt Cardona
-AJ Francis and Rich Swann vs. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers
-(Pre-Show) Indi Hartwell vs. Rosemary
-(Pre-Show) Ryan Nemeth vs. The Home Town Man
Powell’s POV: The Emergence pre-show streams on YouTube at 6:30CT/7:30ET. The main card begins at 7CT/8ET and will be available via TNA+.
