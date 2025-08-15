TNA Emergence lineup: The card for tonight’s TNA+ event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Emergence event that will be held tonight in Baltimore, Maryland, at Chesapeake Arena.

-Trick Williams vs. Moose for the TNA World Championship

-Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander for the X Division Title

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz and Myron Reed for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Steve Maclin vs. Jake Something in a no disqualification, no count-out match for the TNA International Championship

-Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance vs. “The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay vs. Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx vs. Lei Yǐng Lee and Xia Brookside in a four-way for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan

-Mustafa Ali vs. Matt Cardona

-AJ Francis and Rich Swann vs. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers

-(Pre-Show) Indi Hartwell vs. Rosemary

-(Pre-Show) Ryan Nemeth vs. The Home Town Man

Powell’s POV: The Emergence pre-show streams on YouTube at 6:30CT/7:30ET. The main card begins at 7CT/8ET and will be available via TNA+.