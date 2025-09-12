WWE Smackdown preview: Brock Lesnar, two big matches, open challenge set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.
-Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
-Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship
-Brock Lesnar appears
-Sami Zayn holds a U.S. Championship Open Challenge
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Norfolk, Virginia, at The Scope. Jake Barnett and I swapped coverage this week, so join him for our weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
