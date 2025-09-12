What's happening...

Date revealed for the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble

September 12, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble date is official. WWE announced during Friday’s WrestleMania 43 press conference that the 2026 Royal Rumble will be held on Saturday, January 31. It was previously announced that the Rumble would be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Powell’s POV: My fellow NFL fans will be pleased to know that the Rumble will once again be held the week in between the Conference Championship games and the Super Bowl.

