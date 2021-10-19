NXT 2.0 live coverage, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, AEW Dark, NWA Powerrr, Saraya Knight, Toni Storm, Road Warrior Hawk, Mike Graham

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker vs. “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of B with 41 percent in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 26 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Saraya Knight (Julia Hamer-Bevis) is 50.

-Toni Storm (Toni Rossall) is 26.

-Road Warrior Hawk (Mike Hegstrand) died of a heart attack on October 19, 2003 at age 46.

-Mike Graham took his own life at age 61 on October 19, 2012. Mike’s father Eddie and Mike’s son also took their own lives.