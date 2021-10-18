10/18 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, Goldberg and Bobby Lashley interview, Raw Tag Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. The Street Profits in a non-title match, final King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown semifinal matches

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, Goldberg and Bobby Lashley interview, Raw Tag Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. The Street Profits in a non-title match, final King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown semifinal matches, and more (27:10)…

