AEW Dynamite rating for the final edition before All In

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 870,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down slightly from the 874,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.32 rating in 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.32 rating in the same demo. I guess the good news is that last week’s dreadful show didn’t scare people away from seeing last night’s strong episode. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.50 rating on USA Network. The August 24, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 1.049 million viewers and a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the show headlined by CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley for the undisputed AEW World Championship.