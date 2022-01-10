AEW Dynamite preview: The updated card for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Daniel Garcia for the Interim TNT Championship.

-CM Punk vs. Wardlow.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Dynamite as the show airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members.

