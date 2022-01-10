MLW Azteca preview: Cesar Duran taking Thursday’s show underground

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Thursday’s Major League Wrestling Fusion Alpha online show.

-Alex Kane vs. Aerostar for the MLW National Openweight Championship.

-“5150” Slice Boogie and Rivera defend the MLW Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: MLW announced that matchmaker Cesar Duran is taking this week’s show underground and that there will be “limited seating” at the venue, so it will be interesting to see what MLW did when they taped this episode. MLW Azteca streams Thursdays on the MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are usually available immediately following the show, and Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly MLW Fusion Alpha audio reviews.