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AEW Dynamite rating: Viewership declines going into AEW Revolution

March 14, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 619,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership was down from last week’s average of 650,000. Dynamite finished with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from the previous week’s 0.12 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 541,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the March 12, 2025, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 628,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Revolution fallout show.

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