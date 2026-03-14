AEW Collision results (3/14): Powell’s review of the Revolution go-home show with Andrade vs. Mascara Dorada, Lena Kross vs. Mina Shirakawa, Mark Davis vs. Komander

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 136)

Taped March 12, 2026, in San Jose, California, at San Jose Civic

Simulcast March 14, 2026, on TNT and HBO Max

[Hour One] The Collision opening video kicked off the episode… Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary while pyro shot off on the stage. Schiavone ran through the lineup… Ring announcer Arkady Aura delivered the introductions for the opening match while the entrances took place…

1. Kevin Knight vs. El Clon. Mike Bailey walked onto the stage with Knight, but he did not accompany him to the ring. Clon performed an early suplex on the floor. Back in the ring, Knight put Clon down with a spinebuster. Moments later, Knight pulled himself over the ropes in a corner of the ring and hit a crossbody block on Clon on the floor before a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Clon performed an overhead kick that sent Knight to the floor. Clon followed up with a PK and a moonsault from the apron before rolling Knight back inside the ring. Clon performed a springboard moonsault and covered Knight for a two count.

Clon dominated the next few minutes of offense and picked up multiple near falls. Knight caught Clon in an inside cradle and then a backslide for a pair of near falls of his own. Knight hit a springboard clothesline. Knight performed the UFO Splash and got the three count…

Kevin Knight defeated El Clon in 13:00.

A video package spotlighted the AEW Trios Title match for Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view…

Powell’s POV: A solid match that felt like it went a bit longer than necessary. Selling the Revolution pay-per-view is more important than having good matches. In this case, the announcers were good about plugging the AEW Trios Title match that Knight will be in. By the way, there was an ad for the new series Foul Play With Anthony Davis that premieres on April 6 on TBS. Darby Allin and Sting appeared in the commercial, but there was no mention of when their episode would air.

AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron delivered a backstage promo. Willow spoke about how they’ve overcome the odds, which Cameron said are against them. Willow said she would take care of Lena Kross in the TBS Title match during the pre-show, and then they will take care of Kross and Megan Bayne in the AEW Tag Team Title match during the Revolution pay-per-view…

2. Mark Davis vs. Komander. Both entrances were televised. Davis performed an early Buckle Bomb. Komander came right back with a springboard into a huracanrana, sending Davis to the floor. Davis stuffed Komander’s attempt to powerbomb him from the apron to the floor. Davis sat down on Komander on the apron, which drew gasps from the live crowd before a PIP break. [C]

Komander performed a moonsault from the top rope onto Davis on the floor.