CJ Perry may need a second surgery on her infected finger

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW manager CJ Perry announced that she may need to undergo a second surgery on her infected finger. Perry returned to the hospital on Wednesday and then indicated today via social media today she may need a second “full blown surgery” for next week.

Powell’s POV: Perry’s woes started with a simple splinter that caused her finger to become infected. She was hospitalized for several days last month and underwent surgery. She indicated in her previous post that she was experiencing complications from that surgery, which apparently created the need for a second surgery. Here’s wishing her the best as the continues to deal with this nightmare.