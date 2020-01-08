1/7 AEW Dark results: Starr’s review of SCU vs. The Hybrid 2 and Kip Sabian, Awesome Kong vs. Skyler Moore

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Briar Starr, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@briarstarrtv)

AEW Dark

Taped January 1, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Streamed January 7, 2020 on the AEW Youtube page

AEW Dark started out with a recap video from last week featuring, Jon Moxley, Sammy Guevara, and Chris Jericho…. The AEW Dark intro was played… Tony Schiavone and Dasha Gonzalez hyped the lineup for the show… Excalibur and Chuck Taylor were on commentary. It was Taylor’s third appearance on the commentary team…

1. Awesome Kong (w/Brandi Rhodes) vs. Skyler Moore. Interesting to note, Moore is making her AEW debut. After the match, the “fan” who had her shaved did a leg drop on Moore…

Awesome Kong defeated Skyler Moore.

Briar’s Take: Not much to this match, a simple squash. Most of the crowd was dead and silent for the first match of AEW Dark in 2020. I’m intrigued to see what AEW does, if anything, with Moore going forward.

Christopher Daniels was interviewed backstage by Alex Marvez about the botch with Pentagon Jr. Daniels said it was a mistake and wrestling is a contact sport, and it was his mistake. Daniels went on to say that he will prove to the fans and SCU that he still belongs with the tag team…

Schiavone hyped the AEW Women’s Championship match between Kris Statlander vs. Riho for AEW Dynamite. He reminded us that AEW’s next pay-per-view is in Chicago on February 29. Bash At The Beach is hyped for next week’s show in Miami. Schiavone hyped where AEW will be in the next following weeks…

2. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) and “The Hybrid 2” Jack Evans and Angeloico vs. “SCU” Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky. The match starts at the 18:46 mark. In the early portions of the match, Excalibur questioned if Daniels still has what it takes to be apart of the AEW roster and SCU. A crowd chant of “Fallen Angel” broke out. Daniels was going to do a flying moonsault to Jack Evans, but took too much time questioning himself. Ford did a swinging DDT to Daniels on the outside floor. Toward the end of the match, each wrestler hit their finisher, which led to SCU getting the victory.

SCU defeated TH2 and Kip Sabian via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: A decent match for what it was. It is curious to note that Daniels wrestled most of the match without tagging in much, furthering the storyline whether or not he can continue to have stellar matches moving forward.

Overall, this was a fine edition of AEW Dark. I can’t say it was the best with there being two matches only, with one being a squash match. I’m sure once shows start moving forward again, we will have at least three, maybe four matches. However, with that in mind, I give this episode a 7.0 out of 10. I’m not familiar with Skyler Moore and wish we had more background on her such as where she came from and what she did before AEW Dark. The six-man tag team match was fine too, though the story surrounding that was Christopher Daniels on if he can be the same wrestler as he once was before the Pentagon JR incident.



