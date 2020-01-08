WWE Backstage on FS1 viewership

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Backstage drew 124,000 viewers for FS1 on Tuesday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

Powell’s POV: Last night’s show featured The Miz as the special guest.



