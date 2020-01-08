CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS

Dot Net Awards 2019: Vote for the Best Mic Work Sami Callihan Nick Aldis Becky Lynch Cody Paul Heyman Shane Taylor MJF Taya Valkyrie Chris Jericho Shayna Baszler Samoa Joe The Miz Seth Rollins Zack Gibson Daniel Bryan Jon Moxley AJ Styles Drew McIntyre Kofi Kingston Bray Wyatt Mance Warner Johnny Gargano Adam Cole Tessa Blanchard Marty Scurll Other (send vote to dotnetjason@gmail.com) pollcode.com free polls



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

