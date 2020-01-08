1/8 AEW Dynamite TV results: Powell’s live review of Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Private Party, Riho vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s Championship, Christopher Daniels vs. Sammy Guevara, Memphis tribute

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite on TNT (Episode 14)

Aired live on January 8, 2020 from Southaven, Mississippi at Landers Center

[Hour One] A recap video focused on last week’s main event and Chris Jericho offering Jon Moxley a sports car and 49 percent of the Inner Circle… The broadcast team of Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Memphis legend Dave Brown checked in…

Powell’s POV: It’s good to see AEW adding a recap video at the start of the show. It makes the show easier to follow for newcomers and those who don’t watch religiously. It’s also cool to have Brown on commentary with the show near Memphis. By the way, I’m swapping coverage with Jake Barnett this week. Jake will be covering WWE Friday Night Smackdown instead, so be sure to follow along with him on Friday.

1. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isaiah Kassidy. Prior to the match, footage aired of the Page and Private Party bar scene from last week



