1/8 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Damian Priest in a four-way for a shot at the NXT North American Championship, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament begins

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV on USA Network

Aired live January 8, 2020 from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University

[Hour One] A highlight video package aired featuring highlights from the last NXT episode before the two Holiday episodes. The NXT Slipknot theme played in the background…

Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Beth Phoenix were on commentary. The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Trophy was shown sitting in Full Sail. NXT Started off with new NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley making her entrance to the Full Sail Crowd. Before cutting her promo, she soaked up the huge positive reaction to her title win which included “you deserve it” chants. Rhea talked about the memories like standing in the ring, becoming Women’s champion, and celebrating on the shoulders of the fans. Rhea said it’s those memories that will prevent her from forgetting about them.

New entrance music played, it was former NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm. Toni said she was proud of Rhea, but doesn’t Rhea remember the times Toni beat Rhea twice. Toni said she’s winning the NXT UK Women’s championship at Takeover and at World’s Collide she’s challenging Rhea to a title vs. title match. Rhea accepted. Kay Lee Ray made her entrance. Ray said there’s no way Toni is getting the title on Saturday. Ray’s promo was cut off by Io Shirai. Io spoke in Japanese about Rhea being the ichiban. She then said “mine”. Next Bianca Belair made her entrance.

John’s Thoughts: Can we just cue Teddy Long’s entrance theme already.

Bianca Belair sized up all the women around her and joked about Toni Storm “not even being from here” in regular NXT. Candice LeRrae made her entrance. Rhea yelled and said this needs to stop. Rhea assumed LeRae wanted a fight which LeRae agreed with a shrug. Rhea said she wants a fight too. Rhea clocked Belair with a right hand. Rhea, Toni, and Candice cleared the ring. A referee ran out and told Alicia Taylor that William Regal has ordered that a tag team match was happening RIGHT NOW! Candice LeRae hit the pile of women on the outside with a suicide dive heading into the picture in picture. [c]

John’s Thoughts: A good move to showcase the new NXT women’s champion in the opening segment after her big moment. I like the seed planted for a UK vs. US title match to add more stakes to World’s Collide. That said, I wasn’t a huge fan of the classic Teddy Long six person tag team setup because it came up as very WWE formula to the point where you turn your brain off at a certain point. Rhea Ripley even mocked the cliche, which I liked.

1. Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, and Toni Storm vs. Bianca Belair, Key Lee Ray, and Io Shirai.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

