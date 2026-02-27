WWE Elimination Chamber, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Collision coverage, Earl Caddock, Buddy Austin, Bill White, Dave Levin

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The WWE Elimination Chamber will be held on Saturday in Chicago, Illinois, at the United Center. The show includes the men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber matches for world title shots at WrestleMania 42. Join me for my live review as the show streams Saturday on ESPN Unlimited at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown will be live tonight from Louisville, Kentucky, at KFC Yum! Center. The show includes the final push from the Elimination Chamber event. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Denver, Colorado, at Mission Ballroom. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown in Louisville and Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber in Chicago. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Earl Caddock was born on February 27, 1888. He died at age 62 on August 25, 1950.

-The late Buddy Austin (Austin Rapes) was born on February 27, 1929. He died at age 52 of a myocardial infarction on August 13, 1981.

-The late Bill White was born on February 27, 1945. He died at age 76 on September 7, 2021.

-The late Dave Levin (George Wenzel) was born on February 27, 1913. He died at age 91 on August 25, 2004.