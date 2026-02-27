TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s live show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Leon Slater vs. Nic Nemeth for the X Division Title

-Arianna Grace vs. Jody Threat for the Knockouts Title

-“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch vs. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus vs. Rich Swann and BDE vs. Brian Myers and Bear Bronson in a four-way tag team match

Powell’s POV: Impact will be live from Atlanta, Georgia, at the Gateway Center. Impact is simulcast on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or Friday, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).