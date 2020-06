06/10 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: Powell and Keller on WWE Backlash hype and match predictions, a look at what might be next for key wrestlers, FTR in AEW, Triple H compared to Tony Khan and Cody on media chats, MLW on DAZN, the Impact Slammiversary loaded main event, and more

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss WWE Backlash hype and match predictions, a look at what might be next for key wrestlers, FTR in AEW, Triple H compared to Tony Khan and Cody on media chats, MLW on DAZN, the Impact Slammiversary loaded main event, and more, and more…

Click here for the June 10 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features PWTorch.com senior columnist Bruce Mitchell in a wide open conversation about how his world view was formed, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as a presidential candidate and his "where are you?" speech, and much more. Please note that there are political opinions shared so listen at your own risk. The second part of this two-parter will be available early next week...