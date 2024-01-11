Tony’s Takes: Sting’s final match, Samoa Joe’s AEW World Championship reign, CM Punk in WWE, Cody Rhodes as a best man

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST TONY DONOFRIO VIEWPOINTS

By Tony Donofrio, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@TonyDonofrio)

AEW

-With Sting’s final pro wrestling match (well, so he says; it’s pro wrestling, we’ll see what happens) less than two months away, there had to be some worry after last night that he’d get to Revolution in early March. Let me start by saying that I respect Sting and what he’s done throughout his career. I applaud him even more for his past few years in AEW after WWE bungled his run there (and don’t get me started on that abomination of a WrestleMania match with Triple H). Sting has been a valuable asset to AEW and if you’d have told me that they’d get this sort of mileage out of him when he signed I’d have called you crazy. But, here we are and it’s been a hell of a run.

Having said that, someone needs to step in and save Sting from himself. He needs to make it to Revolution. It’d be easy to say, “Well, if he gets injured they can postpone his retirement match.” As simple as that sounds, AEW has already sold over 15,000 tickets to that show and it’s been sold on the back of this being Sting’s final match. I can understand and respect the fact that Sting doesn’t wanna “phone it in” these final few months. But, if Sting gets injured by taking unnecessary bumps via spots he shouldn’t be doing it will seriously derail that show.

Let’s not forget that Sting will be 65 years old in March and has a history of spinal issues. Most importantly, I don’t think anyone wants to see something tragic happen on their television. I don’t get appalled or weird about blood or overly violent things, but there’s a reason I refused to watch Ric Flair’s final match. After this week’s Dynamite, there needs to be some concern for Sting’s health, not just for the sake of Revolution but for Sting’s wellbeing in general. Also, the Young Bucks as Sting’s final match is gonna be great (if he gets there).

-I stated in my Hits & Misses column for AEW Worlds End over at PWTorch.com that I could see Samoa Joe’s AEW World Title reign lasting as long as six months or as short as 2-3 weeks. I’m leaning more towards Joe being a transitional champion at this point. There’s nothing wrong with that for Joe. I think winning this title validates him. It gives him world title run in what I consider to be a major company for the first time in his career. If anyone deserves that, it’s Samoa Joe, who wasn’t given his proper due in WWE (although injuries on the main roster might’ve had a small part to do with that). As for his run at the top of AEW, I could (and would like to see) his run end at or before Revolution. Having Joe defend the title a few times against guys like Hook and others currently at that level is all well and good. The tease we got this week with Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland should lead to Joe dropping the title to one of them; preferably Swerve.

-There’s zero chance that AEW puts the tag team titles on Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho this weekend, right? Despite the fact that Tony Khan stated at the post-Worlds End press conference that he would not comment on “internet rumors” regarding Jericho, it was obvious during the brawl with Ricky Starks and Big Bill on Dynamite this week that he’s more than aware of the backlash when they let Jericho’s music run throughout the entire brawl to drown out any negativity hurled at him.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that there were boos after the segment ended off TV/during the commercial break. Part of me can understand seeing this feud out, but perhaps Khan will “quietly suspend” or just send Jericho home after Battle of the Belts this weekend. With Kenny Omega still being out, this will also allow Big Bill and Starks the opportunity to pivot to another feud. Plus, let’s be honest, the Golden Jets thing wasn’t really catching on anyway and when Omega returns he should really be inserted into some meaningful solo feuds anyway.

-Someone please take away Tony Khan’s access to all social media. That is all.

WWE

-My bet for where WWE Raw will land is Amazon Prime. At the end of this month, Prime will be automatically inserting commercials into all of its programming unless customers want to pay an extra $2.99 per month to have the commercial-free package. Amazon is ramping up to purchase something big or maybe even multiple packages with multiple companies. Whether customers opt to watch the commercials or pay for the commercial-free plan, Amazon is looking to add some extra capital via either method. We’ve been hearing for a long time now that streaming is the future. WWE already streams its premium live events on Peacock. Why not go half-in with its main roster TV and dip their toe in the Amazon pool? This shows that WWE will be looking towards the future while keeping some of its product on linear channels and some of it on a streaming platform. Having said all of that, I could be wrong and Amazon might be shooting for a deal with the NBA only. But, if I had to place a bet, it would be for the Amazon and Raw marriage.

-Months back I wrote on this very platform that Tony Khan was justified in letting CM Punk go. I stated that Punk was the common denominator for too many backstage issues (including fights) and had to go. I stand by that. I also think WWE made the right decision in brining him back. It’s low risk/high reward for WWE and it’s already showing. The way they have been showcasing Punk has been perfect. They’ve thrown him right into the main event/World Title scene. The chances that Punk melts down in WWE (again) feel low. There’s more structure and the same antics that were tolerated in AEW won’t fly in WWE (there’s a whole columns that have been written about that so I’m not going to elaborate).

In the event that Punk does melt down, WWE will simply cut their losses and continue to thrive under Paul Levesque as they have since he’s taken over. However, that’s the genius of the way Levesque is using him. If, for some reason, if things fall apart later in 2024, they will have already gotten some big main event feuds out of Punk. AEW eased him into things and his first major feud wasn’t until about 4-5 months in with MJF. Punk got hurt. And then and then…you know. The next few months figures to be a very exciting time for WWE both on Raw and Smackdown. Punk is right in the thick of that. Who had that on their bingo card for WrestleMania six months ago?

-Cody Rhodes is going to be the best man for some random fan’s wedding (Side note: doesn’t Miro have a patent on the whole “best man” thing? Also, I’d forgotten how awful that gimmick was. Yikes). If you didn’t see this story, this past weekend at a WWE live event, a fan had a sign asking Cody to be the best man in his wedding. Cody saw the sign, acknowledged it, asked the fan if he was a felon (took him at his word that he wasn’t apparently), and agreed. So, first of all, does this lucky fan not have a close friend or family member to be his best man? Second, if he does, that poor guy has to be a bit hurt. You’re someone’s best friend and confidant and you get passed over for a pro wrestler? I suppose the now “second best man” could be as equally as excited to stand next to Rhodes at the wedding, but this all seems a bit silly to me. What if the “second best man” isn’t as excited? Does he confront Rhodes? Can they make an angle out of this? WWE has to be sending a camera crew now anyway, right? Stay tuned…