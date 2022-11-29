NXT Deadline lineup: The card for the final NXT special of 2022

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for NXT Deadline, which will be held on Saturday, December 10 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews for the NXT Championship

-Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge (five wrestlers TBA)

-Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge (five wrestlers TBA)

Powell’s POV: WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Molly Holly, Alundra Blayze, and X-Pac will appear on tonight’s NXT television show to announce the five men and five women who will compete in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches. The event will stream on Peacock in the United States.