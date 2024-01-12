WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts coverage, WWE weekend (reports needed), Brian Blair, Luna Vachon, Big Dick Dudley

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Hard To Kill will be held on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Palms Casino Resort. The show is headlined by Alex Shelley vs. Moose for the TNA Title and Trinity vs. Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Title. Join me for my live review beginning at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was is live from Lincoln, Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The show includes Bianca Belair vs. Bayley. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision and AEW Battle of the Belts will be live on Saturday from Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena. The three-hour block starts at 7CT/8ET on TNT. My coverage will be delayed due to the TNA Hard To Kill coverage. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday or Sunday, but he has the week off, so I will be filling in for him.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Las Cruces, New Mexico at Pan American Center on Saturday. No matches are listed on the host venue website.

-WWE is in Rio Rancho, New Mexico at Rio Rancho Event Center on Sunday. No matches are listed on the host venue website.

Birthdays and Notables

-B. Brian Blair is 67.

-The late Luna Vachon (Gertrude Vachon) was born on January 12, 1962. She died of an overdose at age 48 on August 27, 2010.

-The late Big Dick Dudley (Alexander Rizzo) was born on January 12, 1968. He died of kidney failure due to painkiller abuse at age 34 on May 16, 2002.