AEW Dynamite on-site report: The live crowd’s reaction to MJF, Tony Khan, Hangman Page, Bryan Danielson, and Daniel Garcia, no refunds offered despite CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega not appearing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net reader Thom P attended Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Arena and sent the following report.

-The entire upper bowl (300s) was empty, maybe only 1/3 of the 200s was sold, and half of the lower bowl (100s) was sold, most of that being opposite the hard camera and across from the entrance.

-While after watching the TV product, I don’t think noise was piped in. But it seemed sitting there much of the crowd went into business for them selves throughout the night but it didn’t come through on TV.

-The monitors around the arena were on a delay and if you were watching them when action was happening outside of the ring you’d miss the five seconds of live action in front of you… also the sound from talking segments was terrible and nearly inaudible.

-There was no mention of CM Punk or any of the suspended wrestlers throughout the night, nor did I notice an option for a refund offered if X-star is not present, as WWE will often do when there’s a lineup change.

-Buffalo absolutely loved MJF. Personally, he’s already over as a face so I can’t wait for that turn, otherwise they may ride it to the point he becomes an anti-hero like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Jon Moxley, while passionate, did not come across as well in person as he did on TV… again could be the mic and audio in the arena… or because I was sitting in the corner.

-Most of the middle of the show was forgettable. The crowd popped for the Orange Cassidy, Danhausen, and Best Friends’ hug.

-Wardlow sounded whiny.

-The crowd mostly booed Hangman Page and cheered Bryan Danielson.

-The crowd popped for Daniel Garcia’s win and Danielson placing the belt sideways round his waist.

-After Dynamite went off the air and during the changeover for Rampage, Garcia addressed the crowd and said his win was for all the wrestlers in the back who work their asses off every day.

-Finally, Justin Roberts announced the announce team. Jim Ross got his entrance and Chris Jericho came out to the JAS intro and the crowd sang. Previously, I had no idea who was on commentary and just guessed it was Taz and Excalibur.

-Tony Khan came out during the break and got booed like NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. Khan said something about AEW being the best product – yada yada – his commitment to fans – yada yada. Again, most of what he said was inaudible.

