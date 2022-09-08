AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for the All Out fallout edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 1.035 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 1.02 million viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished second in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.38 rating, up from last week’s 0.35 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.58 rating on USA Network. Despite all of the drama coming out of All Out 2022, the numbers were still down from last year when the September 8, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 1.319 million viewers and a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the All Out fallout edition.