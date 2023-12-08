WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: CM Punk to appear on the “Tribute to the Troops” edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-CM Punk appears

-Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

-Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar in a first-round tournament match to determine the No. 1 contender to the U.S. Title

-Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross in a first-round tournament match to determine the No. 1 contender to the U.S. Title

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Providence, Rhode Island at Amica Mutual Pavilion and is billed as the “Tribute to the Troops” edition. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).