5/13 WWE in Augusta results: Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor in a Street Fight, Gunther holds an open challenge for the Intercontinental Title, Rhea Ripley vs. Tegan Nox for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, Austin Theory vs. AJ Styles for the U.S. Championship

CategoriesARENA REPORTS NEWS TICKER WWE House Shows

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, ROH, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

WWE Live Event

May 13, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia at James Brown Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Brian Oglesby

1. Bianca Belair defeated Asuka to retain the Raw Women’s Championship.

2. Omos defeated Dolph Ziggler.

3. AJ Styles defeated U.S. Champion Austin Theory by DQ. Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm after the match.

4. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins and “Imperium” Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a Triple Threat to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

5. Rhea Ripley defeated Tegan Nox to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

6. Gunther defeated Johnny Gargano to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Before the match, Gunther issued an open challenge, which Gargano accepted.

7. Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor in a Street Fight.

Notes: It appeared all of the floor seats and lower level seats were filled to the point where they opened up the upper level and sold a few tickets there. One of the bigger and hotter crowds that Augusta has had lately. They even had to close off one of the parking lots due to being full. I haven’t seen that in quite a while.