By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the NXT television show: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov for a shot at the NXT Championship, Judgment Day’s appearance, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Ivy Nile, Stacks vs. Joe Coffey for Tony D’Angelo’s freedom, and more (35:27)…

Click here for the July 11 NXT TV audio review.

