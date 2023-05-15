WWE Raw in Greensboro (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Kevin Von Erich, Ron Simmons, Tom Lawlor, Robert Fuller, Matt Cardona, Scarlett, Dennis Rodman, Glacier, Jimmy Yang, Vader, Steve “Dr. Death” Williams, Tommy Rogers, Scott Irwin, Ethel Johnson, Jumbo Tsuruta

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum. The show includes Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Greensboro, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Friday’s AEW Rampage taping) in Austin, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Columbia, South Carolina. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Kevin Von Erich (Kevin Adkisson) is 66 today.

-Ron Simmons is 65 day. Damn!

-Tom Lawlor is 40 today.

-Robert Fuller (Robert Welch) turned 72 on Sunday. He work as Colonel Robert Parker in MLW.

-Matt Cardona turned 38 on Sunday.

-The late Leon White, who worked as Vader, was born on May 14, 1955. He died of heart failure at age 63 on June 18, 2018.

-The late Scott Irwin was born on May 14, 1952. He died of a brain tumor on September 5, 1987 at age 35. He teamed with his brother Bill Irwin as the Long Riders and The Super Destroyers.

-The late Steve “Dr. Death” Williams was born on May 14, 1960. He died at age 49 following a long battle with cancer.

-The late Tommy Rogers (Thomas Couch) was born on May 14, 1961. He died at age 54 on June 1, 2015.

-The late Ethel Johnson was born on May 14, 1935. She died at age 83 of heart disease on September 14, 2018.

-Dennis Rodman turned 62 on Saturday.

-Glacier (Ray Lloyd) turned 59 on Saturday.

-Jimmy Yang turned 42 on Saturday.

-Scarlett (Elizabeth Chihaia-Kesar) turned 32 on Saturday.

-The late Jumbo Tsuruta died on May 13, 2000 at age 49 due to complications from a kidney transplant.