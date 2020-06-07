06/07 Prowrestling.net Free Podcast: Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s post NXT Takeover: In Your House media call

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE executive Paul Levesque (a/k/a Triple H) took questions from members of the pro wrestling media following NXT Takeover: In Your House on Sunday (39:46)…

Click here for the June 7 Paul “Triple H” Levesque media call.

