WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Mick Foley, Drew McIntyre, “Superstar” Billy Graham, ODB, Dan Severn, Howard Finkel, Liv Morgan, Ahmed Johnson, Tatanka, Maria Menounos

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s WWE Raw will be taped today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will be the brand’s go-home show for Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for my Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dan Severn is 62 today.

-Tatanka (Chris Chavis) is 59 today.

-WWE celebrity regular Maria Menounos is 42 today.

-Scott Lost (Scott Epperson) is 40 today.

-Liv Morgan (Gionna Daddio) is 26 today.

-“Superstar” Billy Graham (Wayne Coleman) turned 77 on Sunday.

-Mick Foley turned 55 on Sunday.

-Taeler Hendrix turned 31 on Sunday.

-Kayla Braxton turned 27 on Sunday.

-Mark Starr (Mark Ashford-Smith) died of a heart attack on June 7, 2013 at age 50.

-The late Howard Finkel was born on June 7, 1950. He died on April 16, 2020 at age 69.

-Ahmed Johnson (a/k/a Anthony Norris) turned 57 on Saturday.

-ODB (a/k/a Jessica Kresa) turned 42 on Saturday. She is back in the food truck business with a new truck after her previous truck was destroyed in a fire.

-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre (Drew Galloway) turned 35 on Saturday.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Frank Zarrillo discussing his film "The Wrestler: A QT Marshall Story", which includes appearances by Matt Riddle, Damian Priest, Gerald Brisco, Kevin Kelly, Steve Corino, and many more, the involvement of Marshall's wife and mother, and much more. Stick around after the interview for Powell's audio review of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite television show...

