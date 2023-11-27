AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Mark Briscoe vs. Rush in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match

-Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match

-Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match

Powell's POV: Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center.