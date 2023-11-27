Impact Wrestling TV preview: Throwback edition set for Thursday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Throwback Throwdown with matches from the spoof Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation promotion

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). However, I will be taking the week off from covering the show due to the nature of this episode. If you enjoy it, good for you, but the annual comedy throwback does nothing for me and doesn’t have anything to do with the promotion’s actual storylines.