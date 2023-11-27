NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Wes Lee vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano in a four-way for a shot at the NXT North American Title
-Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo for the NXT Tag Team Titles
-Andre Chase speaks
Powell’s POV: Jerry Lawler will announce next week’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
