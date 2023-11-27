WWE Raw in Nasville (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Evan Karagias, Ivory, Brian Lee, Maven Huffman, Josh Mathews, Cruz Del Toro, Davey Boy Smith, Hiro Matsuda, Buddy Roberts

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. The show includes the fallout from Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. “House of Villains” star Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Nashville, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Minneapolis, Friday’s Smackdown in Brooklyn, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Erie If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Evan Karagias is 50 today.

-The late Davey Boy Smith was born on November 27, 1962. He died of a heart attack at age 39 on May 28, 2002.

-The late Hiro Matsuda (Yasuhiro Kojima) died from prostate cancer at age 62 on November 27, 1999.

-The late Buddy Roberts (Dale Hey) died of pneumonia at age 65 on November 26, 2012. The Freebirds great also had a long battle with throat cancer.

-Ivory (Lisa Moretti) turned 62 on Sunday.

-Brian Lee turned 57 on Sunday.

-Maven Huffman turned 47 Sunday.

-Josh Mathews (Josh Lomberger) turned 43 on Saturday.

-Cruz Del Toro (Raul Mendoza) turned 32 on Saturday.