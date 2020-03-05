AEW Dynamite viewership coming out of AEW Revolution

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 906,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 865,000 viewers who watched the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT delivered 718,000 viewers for USA Network last night. Dynamite finished fifth in the 18-49 demographic this week, while NXT finished 20th in the same category.



