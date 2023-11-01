AEW Dynamite results (11/1): Powell’s live review of Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the AEW International Title, Hikaru Shida vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women’s Title, Tony Khan’s announcement

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 213)

Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum Center

Aired live November 1, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] Dynamite opened with a video package that recapped recent events…

Powell’s POV: Finally! I love that Impact Wrestling opens most of its shows with recaps. With AEW now producing five hours of weekly television, recapping the key events is more important than ever for fans who don’t watch every AEW television show.

Renee Paquette stood backstage and welcomed viewers to Dynamite before introducing AEW World Champion MJF. Paquette brought up MJF needed three tag team partners for his eight-man tag match against Bullet Club Gold. MJF said he needed some help.

A scruffy bearded Adam Cole checked in on a television next to the interview set and praised MJF for becoming the longest reigning AEW World Champion. He also suggested that MJF accept Samoa Joe’s offer to help. MJF said he didn’t know if he would, then said he would successfully defend the ROH Tag Titles at AEW Full Gear.

Roderick Strong called out “Adam” and wheeled onto the interview set with Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Strong called out MJF for leaving mid-conversation and said he would never do that to Cole. He also accused MJF of being the devil mask culprit. Cole blew off Strong and ended the video call and then the person wearing the Devil Mask appeared on the screen briefly…

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone checked in on commentary. Justin Roberts conducted the introductions while entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli (w/Wheeler Yuta) for the AEW International Championship. Excalibur noted that this was the first singles match between Cassidy and Castagnoli.