AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels and 10 vs. Ryan Mooney, Diego, Josh Fuller, and Brandon Scott

-Emi Sakura vs. Abadon

-Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon

-John Silver vs. Tony Deppen

-Cheeseburger vs. Max Caster

-Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin attended this show in person, so it will be interesting to get his take on the broadcast compared to the in-person experience. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Rich’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.