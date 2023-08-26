What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s All In go-home show

August 26, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Jay White, Swerve Strickland, Luchasaurus, and Brian Cage vs. CM Punk, Sting, Darby Allin, and a mystery partner with Samoa Joe on commentary

-Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Eddie Kingston vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade

-Jack Perry will retire the FTW Title

-Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade

-John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Darius Martin and Action Andretti

-Keith Lee in action

-Big Bill in action

-AEW stars speak from London

Powell’s POV: AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena. I am out tonight, so join John Moore for his live review as Collision airs on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available on Saturdays or Sundays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

  1. TheGreatestOne August 26, 2023 @ 9:20 am

    That’s about 50% shitty Dynamite card. Tony has to stop putting the ratings losers on the good show just because a PPV is coming up.

