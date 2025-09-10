AEW All Out lineup: The current card, early start time for the next pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, September 20, in Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena.

-Toni Storm vs. Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla to a four-way match for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Mercedes Mone vs. Riho for the TBS Championship

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler

-MJF vs. Mark Briscoe (Briscoe chooses the stipulation)

-Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match

-Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun vs. “The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP

Powell’s POV: Kyle Fletcher challenged Hangman Page to an AEW World Championship match during Collision, but the match has not made official. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99, and they are now available on the HBO Max streaming service for $39.99. AEW changed the main card start time to 2CT/3ET to avoid running head-to-head with the WWE Wrestlepalooza show that will start at 6CT/7ET.