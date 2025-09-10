BCW “Queen of the North 6” results: Vetter’s review of Darius Carter vs. Kate Thorne vs. Zenith for the BCW Title, Notorious Mimi vs. Brittany Blake for the BCW Women’s Title, one-night tournament

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

BiiCombination Wrestling “Queen of the North 6”

July 31, 2025, in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, at the KOC Hall

Streamed live on YouTube.com

This show featured seven women’s matches. Title Match Wrestling released a video with those seven matches (but not two other bouts that occurred that night) on their YouTube channel. So, here is a review of this edited seven-match show. This venue — just across the Hudson River from downtown New York — is used by multiple indy wrestling promotions. Lighting is okay, and the crowd was maybe 150. Alyssa Marino and Shyann Ortiz, and another man provided commentary.

* The notable match not shown was J Bouji defeating Dustin Waller to retain the BCW Grand Dragon Title — I would have liked to have seen that one!

1. Hannah Taylor vs. Orsi in a first-round tournament match. Taylor is from the UK, and Orsi is from Hungary. I’ve seen Orsi once before; I’ve heard Taylor’s name, but have never seen her. Orsi wore black with red lining; Hannah wore black-and-white gear. Basic offense early on, and Orsi hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 1:30. Alyssa just mentioned the only thing I knew about Hannah — she had a stroke a few years ago, which is rather alarming to hear about someone who is clearly in her 20s.

Orsi hit a baseball slide dropkick that sent Hannah to the floor. In the ring, Hannah tied her up on the mat. She snapped Orsi’s arm across the top rope and targeted the left arm. She hit a Lungblower move on the left arm at 7:30. Orsi hit a bodyslam for a nearfall. She hit a DDT for a nearfall. Hannah got up and hit a running knee, then another. She hit a hammerlock DDT for a believable nearfall at 10:30. Orsi hit a spear for a nearfall. Taylor hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall, and she tied up both of Orsi’s arms behind her back until Orsi submitted. Solid match.

Hannah Taylor defeated Orsi at 12:32 to advance.

* (Side note: During that match, Alyssa said that was Orsi’s US debut, but I knew I saw her compete against Billie Starkz, in this venue. I just double-checked and Alyssa was right — the Orsi-Billie Starkz match took place four days after the match on this show.)

2. Sammi Chaos vs. Ivy Malibu in a first-round tournament match. I’ve seen both of these a few times. Chaos is Nia Jax-size and has a big height and weight advantage over the blonde Malibu, who might be 5’2″. Sammi charged at her, unloaded some forearm strikes in the corner, and a running splash into a corner. Ivy fired up and hit some chops. Ivy hit some Vaquer-style slams of Sammi’s head into the mat at 5:00. Ivy tried an Octopus Stretch, but Sammi just slammed her to the mat for a nearfall. Sammi hit a Yokozuna-style Bonzai Buttdrop out of the corner to flatten Ivy’s chest and get the pin.

Sammi Chaos defeated Ivy Malibu at 6:14 to advance.

* Backstage, Samira interviewed Orsi. She was sad about losing. She spoke English, but it’s clearly not her first language. “I’m here. I finally made it to the USA. I’m just a Hungarian girl. I made it,” she said.

3. Harleen Lopez vs. Jacky Go in a first-round tournament match. Jacky wore blue and has long brown hair half-way down her back; Lopez wore red-and-black and has her hair in tight rows. I recall seeing her lose to Megan Bayne in Wrestling Open, and she lost to Red Velvet in ROH in May. They locked up at the bell and appear to be roughly the same size. I know I’ve seen Jacky at least once, but certainly fewer than five times. Lopez slammed her to the mat. She hit a double-underhook suplex. They fought to the floor at 3:30, and Lopez hit some loud chops.

Jacky took control and kept Lopez grounded. She set up for an Unprettier, but Harleen blocked it and hit a back suplex at 7:30. Harleen hit two snap suplexes, but Jacky blocked a third. Harleen finally hit a third suplex into the turnbuckles for a nearfall, and she switched to a crossface, but Jacky escaped at 9:30. Alyssa said Jacky may have bit her to break free. Lopez applied a submission hold around the neck, and Jacky tapped out.

Harleen Lopez defeated Jacky Go at 10:56 to advance.

* Samira interviewed Ivy Malibu backstage. Ivy was grateful to be here. She isn’t discouraged about her loss.

* Samira joined commentary for the next match. A few times during the match, she made some comments about how her friend Emily Jaye has been acting differently of late…

4. “Stunning Law” Emily Jaye and Journey Burke ESQ vs. “Major League Blondes” JC Storm and Nahir Robles for the BCW Tag Team Titles. Bourke is a lawyer; not sure if that is legit but she sure plays that up. I’ve seen Emily (think a young Cora Jade) in Uprising in Illinois. Robles has had a handful of matches in Wrestling Open in Massachusetts. The MLB wore identical baseball jerseys to the ring, and they wore identical magenta gear. They got quick rollups on the champs for a nearfall. Emily slammed Nahir face-first for a nearfall. Burke and Storm traded rollups. The champs hit stereo basement dropkicks on Storm, and they paused to dance.

MLB got in the ring, took control, and now they paused to dance. Storm hit a rolling cannonball on both champs. Nahir hit a running kick to Journey’s spine and she also did some Vaquer-style faceplants into the mat. JC hit some hard chops in the corner at 6:00 as they kept Journey in their corner. Emily got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines on each MLB member. Emily hit a Frankenstiner and Burke got a nearfall. JC hit a stunner, and Nahir hit a German Suplex at 8:00. The MLB hit stereo running knees to Emily’s collarbone. JC hit a second-rope twisting crossbody block but she wasn’t the legal competitor. Nahir slammed Burke. Storm speared Emily for a nearfall. Emily hit a stunner on Nahir, and Burke hit a swinging faceplant on Nahir for the pin. Okay action.

Emily Jaye and Journey Burke defeated Nahir Robles and JC Storm to retain the BCW Women’s Tag Team Titles at 10:10.

* A heel manager called Samira into the ring. He berated her for not doing her job. Samira swung at him, but Emily Jay stopped her. The heel manager and commentator Shyann Ortiz wound up fighting. Their post-match arguments were bad community theater. Anyhow, it set up a match for the Sept. 21 show.

* Backstage, Burke and Jaye boasted about having held their tag titles for a full year now.

5. Notorious Mimi vs. Brittany Blake for the BCW Women’s Title. Again, orange-haired Mimi was Sloane Jacobs in NXT, and she’s easily the most talented woman on this show. Blake is tall, slender with dark red hair. They opened in a knuckle lock and test of strength. Blake got the advantage, so Mimi rolled to the floor. Blake hit a sliding kick and hit Mimi’s male manager. They brawled around ringside. In the ring, Mimi hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 2:30, and she choked Blake in the ropes. Mimi hit a bodyslam and a Hogan-style guillotine leg drop for a nearfall.

Blake hit a shotgun dropkick at 4:30. Mimi hit a Polish Hammer for a nearfall, and she unloaded repeated punches. Blake hit a jumping knee into the corner and got a nearfall at 6:30. Mimi got a rollup with her feet on the ropes, but the ref saw it; Mimi jawed in the ref’s face. Blake fired up and hit some forearm strikes. Mimi hit a flapjack for a nearfall, then a Samoan Drop for a nearfall, and she shrieked in frustration at Brittany’s kickout. Blake hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall, then a running knee for a nearfall. Mimi hit the “Angel’s Wings” (a Jade Cargill-style implant buster faceplant) for the pin.

Notorious Mimi defeated Brittany Blake to retain the BCW Women’s Title at 9:34.

* In an unintentionally funny mistake, Alyssa Marino interviewed Mimi backstage about her win. However, Marino acknowledged which woman won the main event (which is about to begin!) This interview segment should have run after the final match, not before it!!!!! Just an embarrassing post-production error.

6. Darius Carter vs. Kate Thorne vs. Zenith in a three-way for the BCW Heavyweight Title. Yes, the male champion is facing two female challengers. Thorne is so new she doesn’t have a cagematch.net bio yet, and 5’3″ Zenith debuted in March 2024 and has just 33 total matches. Thorne, a thin white woman in green gear with orange hair, attacked him and hit a German Suplex! Zenith, a Black woman with “Kenya” written across her shirt, also hit a German Suplex. They brawled to the floor, and as you would expect, this was essentially two-on-one. Thorne unloaded some loud chops. A commentator noted this was NOT a handicap match.

They got in the ring, and he hit a European Uppercut. The women beat on him and kept him grounded. Thorne hit a spear and got a nearfall on Carter. She hit an enzuigiri on him; Darius responded with his own enzuigiri. He hit a butterfly suplex on her for a nearfall. Thorne hit another German Suplex and a spear, then a frogsplash on him for a nearfall at 5:30. Darius shoved Thorne against Zenith. Thorne got him on her shoulders! He escaped and applied a sleeper. He kicked Zenith away and re-applied a sleeper on Thorne until the ref called for the bell. I didn’t mind that — Carter let the women beat on him and try out some moves. Thorne really looked good there.

Darius Carter defeated Kate Thorne and Zenith to retain the BCW Heavyweight Title at 6:37.

7. Sammi Chaos vs. Hannah Taylor vs. Harleen Lopez in the tournament finals. Again, because of the production mistake, I already know which woman has won the tournament. Sammi charged and fell through the ropes to the floor, allowing Hannah and Harleen to battle early on. Sammi got in and hit running splashes in opposite corners on each opponent at 2:00. Hannah and Harleen held each other’s wrists while trading forearm strikes. Harleen and Sammi traded chops, and Sammi hit a Samoan Drop.

Harleen and Hannah tried working together to chop the larger Chaos. Harleen hit a chop block on the back of Sammi’s right knee at 5:00 and suddenly all three were down. Hannah tried to steal a cover on Sammi but Harleen broke it up, so Hannah and Harleen fought some more. Harleen hit more snap suplexes on Taylor. Hannah repeatedly slammed Harleen’s left arm. Harleen locked in a crossface, and Hannah tapped out!

Harleen Lopez defeated Hannah Taylor and Sammi Chaos at 7:50 to win the 2025 Queen of the North tournament.

* Harleen celebrated as the crowd chanted, “You deserve it!” She was presented with a bouquet of flowers. (No oversized trophy?)

* Backstage, Samira was excited for Harleen. Sammi Chaos came up to her and was upset.

* Samira then interviewed Harleen, who noted she has a title shot against anyone on this roster, whether it’s a man or a woman champion. Brittany Blake walked up to Harleen and congratulated her as the show went off the air.

Final Thoughts: An okay show. A total of 14 women competed, and many looked good… but if I’m being blunt… if I’m making a list of the top 15 indy women wrestlers in the U.S. today… None competed on this show. The action was fine, but some of the matches also felt like they were going at three-quarters speed. That said, Harleen Lopez seemed like the right choice of those six women to win the tournament. Mimi-Blake was the best of the matches here; you can see the experience both women bring to the ring, and that match felt so ‘full speed’ while other matches were going a bit slower and more cautiously in their action. Emily Jaye has looked good in some past showings, and she was another standout here. I’d certainly like to see more of Orsi and Hannah Taylor, too. The edited version of this show clocks in at a crisp 90 minutes. While no match here is must-see, I like tournaments, and this was a fun show.